Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies aged 46

Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of Zappos, died on 27 November at the age of 46.

He died from injuries sustained in a house fire on 18 November in New London, Connecticut, his attorney said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Hsieh retired from US footwear and apparel retailer Zappos in the summer after spending 20 years at the company’s helm.

Zappos said in an Instagram post: “The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being. We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many have also lost a mentor and a friend. Tony played such an integral part in helping create the thriving Zappos business we have today, along with his passion for helping to support and drive our company culture.”

Hsieh founded Zappos in 1999 before selling it to Amazon for 1.2 billion dollars in 2009. He stayed at the company until his retirement.

Zappos continued: “Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, as his mantra was of “Delivering Happiness” to others. His spirit will forever be a part of Zappos, and we will continue to honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he was so passionate about.”