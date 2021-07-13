Fossil Group appoints Holly Briedis as chief digital officer

Fossil Group is looking to enhance its transformation into a digital-first retailer and has appointed Holly Briedis as its new chief digital officer.

Briedis joins the company’s executive leadership team as executive vice president, chief digital officer and will be responsible for leading Fossil Group’s digital initiatives.

“The digital footprint of consumers continues to grow, and brands leaning into this evolution are the ones driving growth,” said Kosta Kartsotis, Fossil Group chairman and chief executive in a statement. “Holly’s extensive leadership and expertise in driving customer-centered digital transformations for retail brands during her time with McKinsey & Company will help Fossil Group cement itself as a digital-first retailer.”

Fossil, which specialises in watches, jewellery, handbags, small leather goods and wearables, said that Briedis brings more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing and retail to the group.

Briedis was a partner at McKinsey and Company, where she led the omnichannel and customer experience practice for retail in North America, advising global consumer companies on driving profitable growth. She brings a “deep knowledge of customer-centred transformations, focusing on e-commerce and omnichannel growth, digital marketing, loyalty and CRM,” added Fossil.

Commenting on her new role, Briedis, added: “What I am most excited about in joining Fossil Group is the company’s orientation toward digital. More than a transactional focus, this is an opportunity to meaningfully grow and deliver on the promise of the company’s brands.

“That, combined with the opportunity to work alongside a tremendously talented set of colleagues, makes me very excited to join Fossil Group.”