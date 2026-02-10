Fossil Group names Shannon Freeze as chief people and communications officer

US-based lifestyle accessories company Fossil Group has announced the appointment of Shannon Freeze as chief people and communications officer. Freeze will join the executive leadership team on February 23, 2026, reporting directly to the chief executive officer, Franco Fogliato.

In this newly defined role, Freeze will be responsible for overseeing global communications and engagement, diversity and belonging, human resources, talent management, and total rewards. Her appointment comes as the company continues to focus on organisational capability and its long-term strategic vision.

Global expertise and semiconductor background

Freeze joins the Texas-based company from Texas Instruments, a semiconductor firm, where she most recently served as global benefits, people operations, and systems leader. During a 13-year tenure at the technology company, she held several senior HR positions focusing on talent acquisition, benefits strategy, and global organisational design.

Prior to her time at Texas Instruments, Freeze worked at the US-based chemical company E.I. du Pont de Nemours. Fogliato noted that her background across diverse industries and extensive international experience would provide a global perspective to the leadership team.

Focus on talent and culture evolution

The appointment follows what the company describes as meaningful progress over the past year. Freeze stated that her objective will be to evolve the organisation’s talent strategy and deepen leadership effectiveness to ensure the corporate culture aligns with Fossil’s long-term objectives.

“As chief people and communications officer and a member of the executive leadership team, Shannon will continue to strengthen our culture, leadership, and organisational capability in support of the company’s vision,” said Fogliato in a statement.

Fossil specialises in the design and distribution of lifestyle accessories, managing a portfolio of owned brands including Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen, and Zodiac. The group also maintains significant licensing agreements with global fashion labels such as Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Skechers, and Tory Burch.