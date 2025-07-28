Founder of Japan’s The Soloist to step down from creative helm

Takahiro Miyashita has revealed his intention to step down from the creative helm of TheSoloist, the brand he founded in 2010. The Japanese designer announced in a post on Instagram that the autumn/winter 2025 collection, entitled ‘The Black -And- White Realism’, will be his last for the label.

In the statement, Miyashita said: “15 years on, the time has come for what has become a symphony, to close. We, the company and I, have decided to pursue different directions, each grateful for the other. While the decision may be marked by a sense of sadness and melancholy (it wouldn’t be TheSoloist, if it wasn’t), creative new beginnings for everyone in today’s times is rare and special.”

Looking back on his time at TheSoloist, Miyashita referenced the “unwavering focus to build a solo brand that was both personal and artisanal”. “With a vision of simply crafting well made clothes, every single piece was a musical note; both pure in simplicity yet intricate in their construction of only the very best tailorship and material,” he added.

Typically referred to as ‘TakahiromiyashitaTheSoloist’, the contemporary fashion label had become a cornerstone of Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo and had also made waves in Paris, where it occasionally participated in the digital fashion week schedule. It was known for its signature grungy aesthetic, defined by deconstructed silhouettes and influences of punk and rock subcultures.

While Miyashita, who founded TheSoloist after exiting his prior (N)umber Nine label in 2009, did not yet reveal where his journey will take him next, he did cryptically hint that he would remain in fashion, “just on a different stage”. The future of TheSoloist itself will be unveiled at a later date.