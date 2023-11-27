Founder of Mallet London exits

Tommy Mallet, the founder and creative director of British footwear brand Mallet London, has announced he has exited the company in order to pursue other opportunities.

In a post on Instagram, Mallet, who launched the eponymous brand in 2015, said that he had done all he “set out to accomplish with this brand” and that he felt “it’s important to grow in life and not stay still”.

His statement continued: “I’ve learnt a lot this year and the main lesson for me is no matter what, don’t be scared to start again if it's something you believe in. I still own the company and I’ve left it in good hands.”

On the day of his departure, a filing in the UK’s Company House for Mallet Footwear showed that Christopher Stephenson had been reappointed as director, almost one year on from when he had stepped down from the role.

Stephenson had initially joined the company in June 2022, at the same time that former chairman of JD Group, Peter Cowgill, left following a four year stint at Mallet London.

Mallet ended his social media post by tagging the account tommys__journey, where the bio states “wellness” and “the next chapter”, with an announcement due to be made December 1.