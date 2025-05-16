4 CEOs on successful leadership: ‘I avoid social media’

The fashion industry balances change and innovation. Economic uncertainty, digitisation and sustainability are placing ever-increasing demands on leadership. FashionUnited asked four CEOs of fashion companies about the biggest misconceptions surrounding running a fashion business, their most important lessons and how they stay sharp when making choices.

Biggest misconceptions

“Many people associate leadership in the fashion world with aesthetics, glamour and creativity. Effective leadership requires more,” shared Angelique de Rond, the CEO of Dutch womenswear brand Dante6. “It requires vision, the ability to think ahead and listen, and to make sometimes difficult decisions.”

“It’s not a glamorous job,” said Norah CEO Han Sterk. “Leadership is about making choices – and above all, not thinking you are too important.”

Stefan van den Berg, the CEO of Dutch menswear brand Girav, underlined the misconception that leadership in fashion is not about following trends: “The biggest misconception is that fashion is all about fleeting trends and appearances. Leadership in this industry is not about chasing hype, but about vision, listening and building trust. This applies both internally, with our team, and externally, with our partners.”

Stefan van den Berg: “Leadership in this industry is not about chasing hype, but about vision, listening and building trust.” Credits: Stefan van den Berg

Javier Fernández, founder and CEO of Italian shoe brand Gondolina Shoes, shared the same opinion: “The biggest misconception is that leadership in fashion is purely about creativity. Creativity is essential, certainly, but without operational discipline, strategic thinking and emotional intelligence, you won’t get far.”

He added: “At Gondolina, I lead with vision, but I execute with structure. Good leadership in fashion is not just about making beautiful things, but about building something that lasts. And perhaps more importantly: flexibility in the direction you are going, and always keeping the entire business model in mind.”

Human connection

At Dante6, Girav, Norah and Gondolina Shoes – but also more broadly in the fashion industry – leadership is essentially about people. “It’s about building sustainable relationships: with your team, customers and partners. Without human connection, trust and empathy, even the most powerful vision remains abstract,” shared the Dante6 CEO.

Girav CEO Van den Berg agreed with her: “As you grow, it becomes easy to compromise. At Girav, we believe in sustainable quality, long-term customer relationships and building a strong brand.”

“The real challenge is to remain relevant without becoming reactive,” shared Fernández. “Nowadays, many brands focus purely on turnover, and try to build something on a weak foundation. They don’t take into account the importance of your community, your history, your branding.”

Sterk shared: “Keeping a good team together is often underestimated. Everyone talks about campaigns and collections, but if you don’t invest in your people, you won’t get anywhere. The trust that I have built in my team in the past is paying off now.” Sterk added: “And no, a table tennis table in the office is not a company culture. You need to know what’s going on, including in shops and warehouses. That’s where the atmosphere is created, not on a mood board.”

Han Sterk: “Investing in people pays off”Credits: Han Sterk

Complexity of running a fashion company

All four CEOs agreed that leadership brings challenges. “The balance between growth and quality is often underestimated,” said Van den Berg. “The bigger you get, the more tempting it is to compromise on production or service. But at Girav – as a D2C brand – we put the entire customer journey at the centre: from the first click to the moment someone wears our product.”

“Our goal is for customers to feel comfortable every day in clothes that last a long time. That is only possible if we work closely with our manufacturers and have a team that understands that every step counts.” He continued: “Growing sustainably does not mean accelerating, but improving more consciously.”

“Leading a fashion brand means constantly switching between creative, commercial and strategic perspectives,” shared De Rond. She added: “You manage an entire chain – from the first design to the moment a customer wears an item and feels powerful in it.”

De Rond explained: “At Dante6, we operate internationally, with our own boutiques, an online channel and an extensive wholesale network. Each of these touchpoints must convey the same brand experience. Maintaining that consistency is an ongoing challenge that is often underestimated.”

At Norah, they keep it simple. Sterk explained: “No hassle, no fluffy language. We make fashion for real women, and that requires clarity, courage and attention. We have grown by remaining ourselves: honest, involved, and not afraid to roll up our sleeves. Fashion is the most beautiful thing there is, but it remains a people business. And if it gets complicated? Then we say at Norah: anything for the challenge.”

No distraction, but relaxation

Leadership requires sharp, well-considered choices. How do the CEOs of these large fashion companies maintain their focus and clarity?

Fernández explained that he avoids distractions at all costs: “I avoid social media that doesn’t contribute to my work. I also avoid social events that don’t provide intellectual exchange.”

What the CEO of the Italian shoe brand does do: “I read a lot — not only about entrepreneurship, but also novels to keep my creative side active.” He added: “As a person, you are shaped by who you have around you the most, so having the right people around you is crucial. I surround myself with people who question my assumptions, who constantly challenge themselves to step outside their comfort zone, who have a vision or goal in life.”

Dante6 CEO shared about her way of staying sharp: “First of all: put things into perspective. I like to start my day early, moving and in the fresh air. I also regularly listen to podcasts or audiobooks that help me relax and reflect.” She added: “What also keeps me sharp is working with a diverse and critical team. I value people who are honest and dare to give constructive feedback. That helps with better decisions.”

“To stay sharp, I don’t take myself too seriously,” said Sterk. “Cooking, walking and sleeping well keep my head clear. In the morning, I have breakfast with my family – without a latte, because I am lactose intolerant. An espresso is enough. And sometimes a good glass of wine, but not at breakfast.”

Angelique de Rond: “I value people who are honest and dare to give constructive feedback.” Credits: Dante6

Path to success

Leading an international fashion company comes with many lessons. Fernández shared: “Perseverance and critical thinking have been key for me. Every year I set big goals, supported by a strategy, divided into monthly goals. It is crucial to have the humility to admit as soon as possible that you were wrong, so that you can adjust the strategy in time.”

“Arrogance can cost you a lot of money — and in the initial phase of a company, even everything. Regarding perseverance: that is my most valuable quality, developed through years of sports. Doing what is necessary, even if you would rather do what others do. There is no easy road to success; only hard work, strategy, making sacrifices and humility will get you further.”

Javier Fernández: “Arrogance can cost you a lot of money” Credits: Javier Fernández

Van den Berg spoke about the importance of listening and being open to new insights: “I stay sharp by continuously engaging with customers, team members and partners. I strongly believe in listening as a leadership strength. In addition, I regularly take a step back to strategically reflect and put myself in the shoes of our customers. I read a lot about customer behaviour and innovations in sustainability, such as the introduction of coloured cotton. I also look for inspiration outside the fashion industry; which other D2C brands are successfully reaching our target group? Leadership is about being open to new insights.”

Van den Berg emphasised that quality and loyalty are indispensable pillars on the road to success. “An important insight is that quality and loyalty always pay off, in everything you do. From materials that last longer, to a customer service that really thinks along with our customer, and building long-term relationships with both customers and manufacturers.”

Despite their diverse backgrounds, the four CEOs share a common vision: good leadership in fashion is more than style and strategy. It’s about people, values and daring to choose the long term – even if that requires sacrifices.