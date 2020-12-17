Fashionunited
 
PEOPLE

France detains Epstein ex-associate Brunel on sex crime accusations: prosecutors

AFP
Paris - Prominent French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a former close associate of disgraced American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been detained in France on accusations of sex crimes, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Brunel was detained on Wednesday on accusations of rape, sexual assault of minors, human trafficking and being part of a criminal conspiracy, Paris prosecutors told AFP.

He was detained at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to take a plane to Senegal, a source close to the case added. (AFP)
