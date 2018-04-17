Francesca Amfitheatrof to join Louis Vuitton as Artistic Director

Louis Vuitton has announced the appointment of Francesca Amfitheatrof as the new Artistic Director, watches and jewellery for Louis Vuitton. The company said in a statement, in addition to creating jewellery and high jewellery collections, Amfitheatrof will also oversee all designs of Louis Vuitton watches.

"It is with great excitement that I join Louis Vuitton, a House I feel deeply connected to through its values of craftsmanship and travel," added Amfitheatrof to the company release.

Born in Tokyo, Japan, Louis Vuitton added that Amfitheatrof has lived at various times in Tokyo, Rome, Moscow, London and New York City. Her global life has been steeped in art, culture and travel which is reflected in her designs, creations and personal style.

After graduating from Chelsea Art School, Central St Martins School of Art and Royal College of Art, Amfitheatrof’s first silverware collection was presented by Jay Jopling of the White Cube gallery in London in 1993. From 1995 Amfitheatrof has lent her creative vision to the designs of accessories and jewellery collections for different brands and more recently Tiffany & Co.

Picture credit:Francesca Amfitheatrof via Louis Vuitton