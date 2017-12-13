Frank Beeck to join as COO of C&A Europe

C&A has announced that as of January 15, 2018, Frank Beeck will join the European board of the fashion house based in Dusseldorf as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Beeck, the company said, will take on the leadership for Switzerland, Italy, Austria, as well as Croatia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

"I'm delighted to have Frank on board - a proven expert in the textile retail industry, he knows how to combine pragmatism with strategic vision," said Alain Caparros, CEO of the company in a statement.

The company added that in the future Bart Brenninkmeijer will act as COO for France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, as well as Germany. Tjeerd van der Zee, who was responsible for France in the European Executive Board and who successfully restructured the German business thus far, will focus on his duties as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Brenninkmeijer will continue to look after C&A Europe’s entire online business.

Beeck studied in Giessen and began his career in retail as a buyer for Peek & Cloppenburg KG in Dusseldorf. Throughout his tenure, he has held key leadership positions, including his roles as managing director of various countries for Mango and as head of the Swiss fashion retailer Vögele. Most recently, Beeck was the CEO of NKD, where he was responsible for their successful restructuring.

Picture:Frank Beeck via C&A