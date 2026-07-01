Frankies Bikinis reportedly taps former NikeSkims executive as CEO

Swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis has reportedly appointed former NikeSkims co-general manager Paula Galperin as its new chief executive, according to Puck, as the company looks to accelerate its next phase of growth.

Galperin is set to take over the role in August from founder Francesca Aiello, who launched the brand nearly 15 years ago and will remain with the business as chief creative officer. The new position marks Galperin's first CEO role.

According to Puck, Galperin has been tasked with doubling annual sales to 100 million dollars. Growth plans are expected to include expanding the brand's retail footprint beyond its current eight stores across the US, while increasing its focus on ready-to-wear to reduce reliance on seasonal swimwear sales.

Founded as a digitally native swimwear label, Frankies Bikinis has built a strong following through social media and celebrity collaborations. In 2022, Victoria's Secret invested 18 million dollars in the company, taking a minority stake and securing a board seat as part of the deal.

FashionUnited has contacted Frankies Bikinis with a request to comment.