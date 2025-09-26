Frasers Group appoints Andy Lyon and Jacky Wright as non-executive directors

Frasers Group plc has announced two new non-executive director appointments to its board, effective September 24, 2025, as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen its governance and drive the Elevation Strategy. The new directors, Andy Lyon and Jacky Wright, replace David Daly, Ger Wright, and Helen Wright, who stepped down at the company's AGM.

Andy Lyon joins the board with extensive experience in retail and consumer markets, having previously served as a senior audit partner at PwC for 24 years, where he led audits for several large global retailers, including fashion brands and department stores. During his 24 years as a partner, he served as senior partner for the East Midlands office, a member of the Midlands leadership team and sat on the firm's retail and consumer leadership team with responsibility for the regional practice.

Jacky Wright is a globally recognised technology executive with over three decades of leadership experience in digital transformation. She most recently served as chief technology and platform officer at McKinsey & Company, where she led the firm's tech strategy and AI transformation efforts for over 40,000 colleagues, and was previously the chief digital officer at Microsoft for over ten years. She currently serves on the board of Russell Reynolds, and has held previous directorships at Exelixis and Nvent.