Frasers Group appoints former HMRC CEO to board

Fashion and retail giant Frasers Group has announced that Jon Thompson, a former chief executive of the UK’s HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) organisation, will be joining its board as a non-executive director.

The appointment comes as Frasers looks to strengthen its leadership amid a long-term growth strategy through which it continues to position itself as a “leading international business”.

In a regulatory filing, Frasers chief executive, Michael Murray, welcomed Thompson to the board, adding: “His appointment reflects the progress we have made to date on Frasers’ transformation and Elevation Strategy, as well as our ambitions for the future.

“Sir Jon’s expertise in corporate governance and major project management will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our strategy.”

Alongside being the former CEO of HMRC, Thompson was also previously chief executive of Financial Reporting Council, and had further served as chief of HS1 and was the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defence.

His appointment falls in line with Frasers mission to grow its international business, a feat that has already been evident in the group’s recent acquisition of formerly owned JD Sports retailers in the Netherlands.

The company has also been regularly increasing its stake in German premium label Hugo Boss, most recently bringing its holding of the company to the equivalent of 305 million pounds.