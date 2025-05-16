Frasers Group CEO appointed to Hugo Boss board

Michael Murray, the chief executive officer of Frasers Group, has joined the board of Hugo Boss. His election reaffirms the British retail giant’s commitment to the German brand, for which it currently holds a 19.2 percent stake.

Murray’s appointment was confirmed in Hugo Boss’ Annual General Meeting, during which it was also announced that Stephan Sturm, current chairman of the Heinz Hermann Thiele Family Foundation, was to become chairman of the brand.

Sturm succeeds Hermann Waldermer, who has helmed the board since 2020 and has now come to the end of his five-year tenure.

To the role, Sturm brings 18 years of experience from healthcare company Fresenius Group, where he had most recently served as CEO. He has also held or currently holds positions on the supervisory boards of Knorr-Bremse, Lufthansa, Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Kabi.

In a release, Sturm said that his decision to join the board came as he was “firmly convinced that Hugo Boss is oriented towards a very successful future”. He further thanked outgoing members Gaetano Marzotto, Robin J. Stalker and Waldermer for their “successful work”.

Andreas Kurali, a freelance business consultant, was also elected, while Iris Epple-Righi, Luca Marzotto and Christina Rosenberg were re-elected to office.