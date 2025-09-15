Frasers Group strengthens board with digital expert Jacky Wright

Frasers Group has announced the proposed appointment of Jacky Wright as a non-executive director, effective September 24, 2025, pending final board approval. This move is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to elevating its board and supporting its long-term growth strategy.

Jacky Wright brings more than three decades of experience in leading digital and AI transformation across both the public and private sectors. Her extensive background includes roles as chief technology and platform officer at McKinsey & Company, where she led the firm's tech strategy and AI initiatives. She also served as chief digital officer at Microsoft for over 10 years and held leadership positions at BP, General Electric, and HMRC.

Sir Jon Thompson, Frasers Group's chairman, expressed his pleasure with the proposed appointment, stating that Wright’s wealth of experience will be invaluable in driving the company’s long-term ambitions.

Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray added that Wright's deep expertise in digital transformation will be instrumental as the company continues to build and roll out its AI strategy, which is a key part of its Elevation Strategy.