Frasers MD of sports Ger Wright to leave the company in November

Frasers Group has announced that Ger Wright will be leaving her role as managing director of sport on November 30, 2024 but will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

The company said in a statement that since her appointment in 2022, Wright has made a significant contribution to the execution of the group's ‘Elevation Strategy’. The sport proposition evolved during her tenure with the introduction of running and outdoor concepts, the onboarding of new brands, and international expansion into new markets.

Commenting on Wright’s departure, Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group said: "Ger has been an exceptional leader for Frasers Group and we are grateful for her contribution. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Ger's sector expertise as a non-executive director as we further accelerate the group's ambitions in sport.”

According to the company’s website, Wright joined Frasers Group in 2022 with over 20 years of executive experience in the fields of commerce, product and merchandising. Prior to Frasers, she worked with Levi’s and most recently spent 15 years at Nike. She was responsible for building markets, businesses, and teams across Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Ger was appointed to the board as executive director on February 26, 2024.