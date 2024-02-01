Freemans names new chief merchandising officer

Digital department store Freemans has appointed Susie Calvert as its new chief merchandising officer, replacing Linda Quinn, who retired in autumn 2023.

Calvert has more than 30 years of experience in the UK and global retail sector, and previously worked as a trading director at Debenhams and contributed to the launch of start-up, direct-to-consumer brands such as Jasper Conran London and Vivere by Savannah Miller.

More recently, she held the position of commercial director at PDS/Radius brands and was appointed to the board of WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) in 2020.

Ann Steer, chief executive officer of Freemans, said in a statement: “We are delighted that Susie has joined the team. Susie’s enviable experience over the last 30 years will ensure that our product offering continues to evolve and differentiate Freemans from the wider market.

“It’s something that is central to the continued momentum we are delivering in terms of growth as we continue on our journey to be the digital department store of choice.”

On her appointment, Calvert added: “Freemans must be one of the most familiar retail brands in the country. Am excited to join at a time as the business continues to evolve to become the UK’s favourite digital department store.”