French fashion council to support emerging talent

The French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation has confirmed the appointment of Serge Carreira as its director of emerging brands, as it looks to target and support the next generation of fashion talent.

Carreira, who was previously chief operating officer for Mary Katrantzou, has been tasked with the long-term development of young creatives by the French body and will be working under the leadership of president Ralph Toledano and executive president Pascal Morand. In addition, he will be supported by Christelle Cagi-Nicolau, head of mission for emerging brands.

“Its purpose is to forge an environment conducive to the revelation and long-term development of young creative brands by drawing on existing measures, by implementing a new policy, by acting in synergy with Paris Fashion Week as well as with the surrounding ecosystem and the Institut Français de la Mode,” explained The French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation in a statement.

Carreira began his career at Galeries Lafayette, then joined the Prada group, where he held various positions including global ready-to-wear retail merchandising director for Miu Miu. Most recently though he served as chief operating officer for emerging London-based label, Mary Katrantzou, while also lecturing at Paris’s Sciences-Po on fashion and luxury.