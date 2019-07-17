French fashion designer Bertrand Guyon joins Dior

Bertrand Guyon has joined Christian Dior's creative studio where he will collaborate with creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the brand has confirmed.

This won’t be the first time the two have worked alongside each other. The pair also worked closely together at Valentino, where Guyon was the studio director and Chiuri shared the creative direction with Pier Paolo Piccioli. Guyon started his role at the beginning of the summer, though his exact function at the brand is unclear.

Guyon has previously worked with Valentino, Givenchy, Christian Lacroix and most recently Schiaparelli.