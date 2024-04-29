French retailer Printemps names David Herrenschmidt as COO

The Printemps Group has appointed David Herrenschmidt as chief operations officer.

In this role, the company said in a release, Herrenschmidt is in charge of information systems, logistics, store operations and security.

“In a world where supply chain and information system efficiency are major challenges for performance in the omnichannel retail sector, David's background and the department store and retail expertise he has developed constitute a major asset for pursuing and accelerating the transformation undertaken by the Printemps Group,” said Jean-Marc Bellaiche, president of the Printemps Group.

Founded in 1865 by Jules et Augustine Jaluzot, the Printemps Group is a French retail leader in the fashion, luxury, beauty and lifestyle sectors. Composed of four brands—Printemps, Citadium, Place des Tendances and Made In Design—the Printemps Group operates 20 Printemps department stores in France, including four affiliates, one department store in Doha, nine Citadium stores and four Printemps e-commerce sites.