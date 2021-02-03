Frugi appoints a new chief executive

Ethical and sustainable childrenswear and accessories brand Frugi has named Sarah Clark as its new chief executive.

Clark will take up the reins on March 1, replacing Hugo Adams who has left the business to form his own consultancy.

The childrenswear company said in a statement that Clark brings a wealth of experience in leading global brands and omnichannel businesses at a local, regional, and global level across Europe, USA, and Asia Pacific.

Clark joins from luxury furniture brand OKA, where she has been chief commercial officer since July 2019, spearheading the brand, the digitisation of the business and the international expansion plans.

Prior to that she spent five years with high-end cycling brand Rapha, where she served as chief marketing officer and chief commercial officer, and she also worked with Procter and Gamble overseeing their beauty-care businesses.

Julia Reynolds, chair at Frugi’s parent company, True, said: “The board is delighted to be working with such a high calibre individual as Sarah who is joining the business at a time of fast growth. The business has ambitious plans and with Sarah at the helm, we are confident that the business will go from strength to strength.”

