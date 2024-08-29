Furla reappoints Eraldo Poletto as CEO

Italian fashion company Furla has appointed Eraldo Poletto as its new chief executive officer, the company announced in a press release to FashionUnited. He takes over the role from Giorgio Presca, who joined Furla as CEO two years ago.

Poletto is an experienced CEO and a long-time friend of the company, having served at the helm of the brand from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016. Previously, he worked as CEO at fashion companies Diesel, Stuart Weitzman (Tapestry Group) and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Furla was founded in Bologna in 1927 by the Furlanetto family, who still control the company. In 2016, Furla announced plans for an IPO, initially scheduled for 2018, but this date was not met. In 2020, the company stated that an IPO was still possible, but that it wanted to remain independent.