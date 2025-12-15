Fursac creative director exits after five years

Gauthier Borsarello has announced his departure from SMCP-owned Fursac, where he has been at the creative helm for five years. The designer revealed his departure on Instagram, where he said: “It has been a meaningful chapter, both creatively and professionally.”

In the post, Borsarello added that time at Fursac was defined largely by the launch of the Parisian brand on the official fashion week calendar, a move that came just one season after he joined. Borsarello’s final show was Fursac’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week event in January 2025.

The designer’s exit comes amid an ongoing sales process at French conglomerate SMCP, which acquired Fursac in 2019. The company, which also owns Sandro and Maje, said it had launched a sale of a stake representing 51.2 percent of its capital in a bid to stabilise its shareholder structure.

The sale comes after a dispute over shares once linked to former owner Shandong Ruyi and its subsidiary European TopSoho. In 2021, 15.5 percent of SMCP’s capital was illegally transferred to a trust based in the British Virgin Islands by the Chinese shareholder. The capital was then returned to SMCP’s Luxembourg-based holding company in August 2025.