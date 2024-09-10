Fusalp appoints Pascal Conte-Jodra as CEO
French luxury skiwear brand Fusalp recently announced the appointment of Pascal Conte-Jodra as its new CEO. The appointment is a strategic move to boost growth and expand its international presence, according to media reports.
Conte-Jodra has over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry. His career began in 2003 at Hermès as a financial analyst, after which he joined Carolina Herrera (Puig Group) in 2007, where he held various management positions. In 2013, he joined Marc Jacobs (LVMH) as global vice president finance & business controlling. Most recently, he was CEO of the French fashion brand Y/Project.
The fashion veteran underlined in his LinkedIn page: "I am delighted to announce that I have joined Fusalp as CEO! It is an honour to lead such an iconic brand with a rich heritage, combining innovation, style and bold ambition. A big thank you to the incredible mentors and colleagues who have supported me along the way. I am thrilled to join the extremely talented team at Fusalp as we drive the brand's growth and international success! Here's to an exciting journey!"
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation via AI and edit by Rachel Douglass.