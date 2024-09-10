Fusalp appoints Pascal Conte-Jodra as CEO

French luxury skiwear brand Fusalp recently announced the appointment of Pascal Conte-Jodra as its new CEO. The appointment is a strategic move to boost growth and expand its international presence, according to media reports.

Conte-Jodra has over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry. His career began in 2003 at Hermès as a financial analyst, after which he joined Carolina Herrera (Puig Group) in 2007, where he held various management positions. In 2013, he joined Marc Jacobs (LVMH) as global vice president finance & business controlling. Most recently, he was CEO of the French fashion brand Y/Project.

The fashion veteran underlined in his LinkedIn page: "I am delighted to announce that I have joined Fusalp as CEO! It is an honour to lead such an iconic brand with a rich heritage, combining innovation, style and bold ambition. A big thank you to the incredible mentors and colleagues who have supported me along the way. I am thrilled to join the extremely talented team at Fusalp as we drive the brand's growth and international success! Here's to an exciting journey!"