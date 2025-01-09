Future Stores appoints sales director

Future Stores, the new retail concept store on Oxford Street, London, has appointed Oliver Murray as its sales director.

Murray, who has more than 20 years of high-level commercial media sales expertise is described as a “retailtainment champion,” and has been brought on to steer the hybrid retail shopping concept.

He was formerly the client partner sales director at out-of-home advertising specialists JC Decaux and partnership director at immersive experience professionals Darabase.

On his appointment, Murray said in a statement: “I am incredibly excited to be joining Future Stores, a brand-new entity with a passionate, talented team and to bring my expertise in out-of-home and immersive technology to creatively meet clients’ needs in this unique, highly engaging environment.

“I’m also thrilled to return to selling a physical asset, something I did successfully for 20 years in out-of-home media. Physical assets are fundamental to consumer engagement, and the innovative Future Stores concept takes this opportunity to a whole new level.”

Oliver Murray, sales director at Future Stores Credits: Future Stores

The 20-million-pound Future Stores opened in October 2024 and is being described as the “world’s most exciting retail concept,” as it merges cutting-edge technology, including 4,300 square feet of state-of-the-art dynamic LED displays developed with Mood Media, with traditional bricks-and-mortar shopping.

With 85 percent of global retail transactions still happening in physical stores, Future Stores offers a unique, location-based “retail entertainment experience” intersecting out-of-home, retail media, and experiential marketing backed up by rich data.

Murray’s role will see him work with selected partner brands to curate a rotating line-up of brand showcases that change every two to six weeks, first in London and then globally as more stores are rolled out worldwide.

Murray added: “It’s evident that retail media represents a significant opportunity. Brands are struggling to connect with audiences, especially younger demographics, both to build brand equity and drive sales. Increasingly, they are turning to retail media and physical spaces to bridge this gap.

“I am confident that forward-thinking clients will embrace this incredible opportunity. Together, we’ll deliver engaging, compelling campaigns that redefine the market and demonstrate what the future truly holds.”

The London Future Stores space has already hosted a number of leading brands, including trainer company Løci x Snapchat and Intel.

Engin Celikbas, managing director of Future Stores, added: “With a unique blend of experience from his tenure at JCDecaux and his role at Darabase, Oli bridges the digital and physical worlds, combining media, experiential, and digital expertise. He is a natural fit for Future Stores, and we are thrilled to welcome him as we reveal our next set of partner brands for London and beyond in 2025.”