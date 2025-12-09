FWRD appoints Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as fashion director

FWRD, the fashion retailer owned by Revolve Group, has appointed model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to the role of fashion director in what the brand said is an expansion of its global leadership.

In the role, Huntington-Whiteley has been tasked with overseeing fashion curation, merchandising, and seasonal strategy, building on FWRD’s efforts to cement itself among the modern luxury sector.

Her appointment comes amid an impactful period for FWRD, with the US brand recording continued top-line growth into the third quarter of the current financial year, with gross profit increasing 37 percent year-over-year.

The company cited the launch of its personal shopping programme as a critical contributor to this success, stating that it had delivered more than 100 percent YoY sales growth during the first nine months of 2025.

In a statement, Michael Mente, co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group, said: "FWRD's strong performance in today's evolving luxury market underscores the significant opportunity ahead as we continue to scale. With visionary creative leadership guiding the brand forward, we're continuing to elevate FWRD's global presence and strengthen its position in the luxury space.

“As we invest in initiatives like our personal shopping program and expand our physical footprint, we're deepening client engagement and driving long-term growth to ensure FWRD remains the destination for modern, curated luxury fashion."