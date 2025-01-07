G/Fore names Suzy Biszantz as CEO

Los Angeles-based golf and lifestyle brand G/Fore has named Suzy Biszantz as its new chief executive officer.

In a statement, the company said Biszantz will oversee all of G/Fore’s business operations, developing a strategy to optimise efficiency and drive sustainable growth. She will oversee all departments working closely with founder and chief creative officer Mossimo Giannulli and will report to Scott Mahoney, chief executive of the brand’s parent company Peter Millar.

Fashion industry veteran Biszantz joins G/Fore from Centric Brands, where she served as group president of the company’s men’s and women’s labels, overseeing operations for brands including Hervé Léger, Joe’s Jeans, Hudson Jeans, Buffalo Jeans, Zac Posen, and Izod.

Prior to Centric Brands, Biszantz served as chief executive of La Perla’s North American division, where she led a comprehensive restructuring, driving significant EBITDA increase and consistent growth. She also held the positions of president and chief executive at the Greg Norman Collection, a division of Reebok.

Under Biszantz’s leadership, G/Fore added that it is “looking forward to the future of the brand as it continues to grow rapidly in the golf space and beyond; focusing on international expansion, broadening wholesale offerings, and fine-tuning direct-to-consumer programs to meet the increasing consumer demand”.

Founded in 2011, G/Fore offers a wide range of premium and fashion-forward golf footwear, apparel, and accessories for both men and women.