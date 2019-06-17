G-III Apparel Group elects Victor Herrero to its board of directors

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has announced that Victor Herrero has been elected as a member of its board of directors. The company also said that Allen Sirkin has decided not to stand for re-election and that the board will continue to consist of 11 members.

Commenting on the development, Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: “As we continue to expand our operations internationally, we look forward to benefiting from Victor’s significant expertise developed by his diversified apparel and accessory experience in North America, Europe and Asia.”

Herrero, the company said, was most recently the chief executive officer and a director of Guess. Prior to joining Guess, Herrero spent more than 12 years at Inditex Group in several senior executive roles and rose to become the head of Asia Pacific where he was responsible for all aspects of Inditex’s Asia business for all brands. He is currently a non-executive director of Coppel, SA, Global Fashion Group and Clarks.

“With G-III’s portfolio of global power brands, DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld, I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help contribute to the future success of the company as it continues to grow and seeks to become a dominant global apparel and accessories supplier,” added Herrero.

