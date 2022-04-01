G-III Apparel Group taps two new board members

G-III Apparel Group has announced the appointment of Lisa Warner Wardell and Patti H. Ongman as new board members.

Wardell is currently the executive chair of the board of directors for workforce solutions provider and healthcare education company Adtalem Global Education, after previously working as the company’s CEO and chair.

Meanwhile, Patti Ongman currently serves as an external advisor to a leading international consulting company. Earlier in her career, she spent 14 years at Macy’s, most recently as chief merchandising officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Lisa and Patti to our board of directors and are looking forward to working with them,” said G-III chair and CEO Morris Goldfarb in a statement.

He continued: “Lisa’s business acumen and significant technology focus combined with Patti’s extensive omni-channel retail operations experience will provide valuable perspectives to G-III.

“As we continue to execute our strategy to unlock the value of our brands, their insights into omni-channel and data-driven retail will support our management team’s plans.”