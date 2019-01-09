G-III names Fran Della Badia as AM Retail president

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has appointed Fran Della Badia as president of AM Retail Group, Inc. - the retail subsidiary of G-III that operates stores and websites for its DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass and Karl Lagerfeld Paris brands, and stores for the Calvin Klein Performance brand.

Della Badia previously worked as CEO of women’s fashion apparel company Worth Collection, Ltd., and at leading menswear retailer Bonobos. She’s also worked for over 15 years at Coach, where she became president of North American Retail.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, Morris Goldfarb, chairman and CEO of G-III Apparel Group, said: “Fran is an extremely talented retail apparel and accessories merchant who comes to us with a wealth of experience. We are excited to have her join us to lead the revitalization and development of our retail businesses. Fran’s strong merchandising and operational skills will be an important asset to our goal of bringing these businesses back to profitability.”

Della Badia added: “I have always admired how G-III has built an incredible operation over the years. I see a great opportunity to turn around its retail operations and look forward to working with the G-III and AM Retail teams to develop the full potential of their brick and mortar and online retail businesses.”