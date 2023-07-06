Gabriel & Co. names new vice president of retail

New York City-based jewellery design house Gabriel & Co. has appointed Elda Fistani as vice president of retail.

Fistani, who has 20 years of experience leading omni-channel revenue growth in the jewellery consumer goods space, will be responsible for growing Gabriel & Co.’s retail partnerships within the US, Canada as well as Internationally, driving revenue growth strategies, overseeing sales, and leading the company's efforts to optimise revenue streams.

Additionally, Fistani is tasked with expanding Gabriel & Co.’s expansive retail footprint to include top-tier retail chains and department stores, both online and in-store.

Fistani joins from WD Lab Grown Diamonds, where she served as chief revenue officer. Prior to WD, she held the role of chief revenue officer of Brooks Brothers' jewellery division, Deconic, and was chief operating officer at Nomination Italy, where she led the premium fashion jewellery brand's global expansion.