Gabriela Hearst: From a farm in Uruguay to the creative director of Chloé
By Lara Grobosch
5 minutes ago
Gabriela Hearst is a rising star in fashion. Earlier this month, she presented her first collection for Chloé - a move that arguably marks her career's biggest success to date. Nevertheless, before she was appointed creative director of the luxury French house, the designer was busy making a name for herself in the industry. FashionUnited summarizes the milestones of her career in an interactive timeline.
Timeline:
Use the arrows to navigate through each of Gabriela Hearst's milestones, or click on an event on the gray timeline to learn more.
This article was previously published on FashionUnited.DE and translated and edited by Tess Stenzel Main Image: Gabriela Hearst / Andrew Toth via Getty Images / AFP