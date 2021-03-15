Gabriela Hearst: From a farm in Uruguay to the creative director of Chloé

Gabriela Hearst is a rising star in fashion. Earlier this month, she presented her first collection for Chloé - a move that arguably marks her career's biggest success to date. Nevertheless, before she was appointed creative director of the luxury French house, the designer was busy making a name for herself in the industry. FashionUnited summarizes the milestones of her career in an interactive timeline.

Timeline:

