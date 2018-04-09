Galeries Lafayette appoints Gopal Jinnuri as Flows Director

Galeries Lafayette has appointed Gopal Jinnuri to the newly-created position of Flows Director for Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais, effective May 2, 2018.

The company said in a statement that Jinnuri will support the acceleration of the company’s omnichannel transformation and head IT and merchandise flows both online and offline. He would report to Nicolas Houzé, CEO of the company, and becomes a member of the executive committee.

Jinnuri brings over 20 years of experience to Galeries Lafayette, in logistics and supply chain, mainly in food and retail sectors. He began his career in 1999 as solution architect at i2 Technologies. In 2005, he was appointed director of supply chain development at Castorama, in-charge of a vast IT and logistics transformation project.

In 2009, he joined Casino as group logistics organisation and methods director and became supply chain director in 2011. Since 2014, he has held the position of logistics and supply chain director at Cora (Al Delhaize Group) and proximity branch director.

