Galvan announces new chief executive

Contemporary women’s eveningwear label Galvan has named Paul O’Regan as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Katherine Holmgren, who is taking up the new positive of commercial director for the company.

O’Regan, who has held executive roles at AllSaints, Burberry, Oscar de la Renta and Gucci Group, joined the London-based womenswear label this week. He will report into the four founders, Anna-Christin Haas, Sola Harrison, Carolyn Hodler and Holmgren, who will also switch to her new role this week.

Commenting on his plans for the company, O’Regan said: “My immediate focus will be upon building global brand awareness, expanding the existing product range as well as launching new categories, further developing commercial partnerships and driving the revenue potential in direct to consumer channels, such as e-commerce, private clients, and retail.

"I look forward to taking the company to the next level, in both domestic and international markets."

Holmgren added: “Paul has a proven record of brand building at some of the world’s best fashion houses, and has several years of experience on the financial side of the business. All of us here at Galvan were impressed by Paul’s vision for the company, the breadth and depth of his professional experience and his strong network in the global fashion industry. "We look forward to working with Paul to drive the next successful phase of the Galvan brand.”

Galvan launched in 2014 and has become a go-to eveningwear brand for celebrities including Emma Watson, Poppy Delevingne, Kate Upton, Leighton Meester and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The label is stocked in Matches, Farfetch, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman.