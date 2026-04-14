Ganni appoints new wholesale & franchise director

Ganni has appointed Stephane Akchote as its new global wholesale and franchise executive director.

Akchote announced his new role on Linkedin on Tuesday. According to his profile on the professional networking site, he has been active in this role for the Danish label since the beginning of the year.

He brings many years of experience in wholesale and sales and was most recently a self-employed consultant in this field. Before that, he worked for the French luxury brand Ami Paris as worldwide wholesale and franchise director for almost three years. Akchote has also held senior positions at AZ Factory, Christian Dior Couture, Maison Margiela and Acne Studios.

The news follows Ganni's appointment of three new executives at the end of last year. These include Marcelo Noschese as president Americas, Marie Valot as communication and PR executive director, and Guillaume Dacquet as marketing and image executive director.

At the time, Ganni CEO Laura du Rusquec said in a Linkedin post that Ganni was entering an exciting new phase, for which the new management team was crucial “to drive our global vision forward with clarity and ambition”. Akchote now appears to be taking on the next key position for this step.