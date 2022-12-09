Ganni names first chief brand officer

Danish fashion brand Ganni has appointed Priya Matadeen as its first chief brand officer, effective from January 4.

Matadeen, who joins from Dazed Media, where she served as managing director, will be responsible for leading all brand and communications-led departments. Based out of the Ganni London office, Matedeen will also work closely with creative director Ditte Reffstrup to help drive the brand's global brand strategy.

Prior to Dazed Media, she held several roles at agencies and media titles including Vogue, Vice/Virtue, Wieden and Kennedy, working closely with clients like Gucci, Versace, Chanel and Nike.

Andrea Baldo, chief executive at Ganni, said: “Priya will be a very exciting new addition to the Ganni executive team bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge from the creative realms of fashion and youth culture to the table. We have been searching tirelessly for a profile with the right capabilities to lead our growing brand and creative needs.

“The new chief brand officer will create even more synergy across our brand activities on a global scale as well as understanding and excelling localisation across communities. I am thrilled to entrust Priya with this new role.”

Commenting on her new role, Matadeen added: “I am so proud to be joining the wonderful team at Ganni at this seminal time in the brand’s journey. I am excited to work to define the brand further as Ganni expands globally; and look forward to collaborating with current and new communities to further enhance the Ganni world.”