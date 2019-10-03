Gant appoints executive vice president global brand

Gant has announced the appointment of Eleonore Säll as executive vice president global brand, a move that the brand said aims to “increase the focus on consumer insights and innovative marketing activities to strengthen the lifestyle brand.”

In her new role, Säll will continue to improve the unified consumer insights by evaluating long-and short-term goals, with the aim to broaden the brand’s awareness, strengthen brand image and increase profitability.

Säll started at Gant in 2015 as global marketing director, and is responsible for the brand’s global marketing strategy, overseeing marketing initiatives in the 70 markets where it is present. She is also known for her work on Gant’s brand campaigns Couple Thinkers and the recent documentary Flipping the Ladder that premiered on Tribeca Film Festival in May 2019.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, Gant CEO Brian Grevy, said: “Eleonore has a deep understanding of our target group and how we meet the consumer throughout the value chain. Her insights are invaluable in the decision-making process when Gant proceeds forward. Including Global Brand in the management team was an easy decision I am thrilled with.”

Säll commented: “Throughout my career, I have worked extensively with digital transformation and measurability but also with purpose-driven communication. Partly because I think companies have a responsibility to use their space to raise social issues through the company’s values and challenge the status quo, something I think we’ve done with both Couple Thinkers and Flipping the Ladder.

“Both initiatives seek to provide content that people want to see instead of disrupting their viewing with commercials. By being part of the management team branding enters even earlier in the strategic process in Gant's business plan, which means we can become even more innovative and efficient throughout the consumer journey.”