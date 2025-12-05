Gant appoints Fredrik Malm as CEO

Gant has appointed Fredrik Malm as its chief executive officer (CEO), the American sportswear brand announced on Friday. Malm will take up the position effective December 1, 2025. He succeeds Patrik Söderström, who has led the brand, part of the Swiss fashion company MF Brands Group, for the past six years.

“It is an honour to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for the company. Gant's unique heritage and commitment to quality are at the core of our brand. I look forward to driving further growth in our markets and leading the company into its next phase of development as a global premium lifestyle brand,” Malm commented on the appointment on the professional network LinkedIn.

Like his predecessor, Fredrik Malm comes from within the company's own ranks. He has been with Gant since September 2024 as executive vice president of commercial, brand and product. Previously, he gained extensive experience in the international fashion and lifestyle industry, including roles as CEO at SNS; president of Europe and international at the US label Coach; senior vice president of sales for EMEA at the luxury brand Ralph Lauren; and retail director at the Danish footwear provider Ecco.

Thierry Guibert, CEO of MF Brands Group, emphasised that Malm brings valuable leadership experience from global premium brands. He expressed confidence that Malm will support Gant in its next phase of development, particularly in elevating the collections and accelerating expansion in brick and mortar and digital retail.

Guibert also thanked Patrik Söderström for his commitment over the past ten years and acknowledged his pivotal role in the brand's transformation and development.