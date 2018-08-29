Gant appoints Thomas Dunaker as its new CFO

Gant AB has announced the appointment of Thomas Dunaker as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The company said, Dunaker has been appointed from within and will report to CEO Brian Grevy. He succeeds Pär Christiansen who left the company in June this year.

“With his result and service-oriented mindset, extensive operational knowledge, and strong leadership skills, I am confident that Thomas is the right person to lead the finance team and be part of taking Gant to the next level,” said Grevy, in a statement.

Dunaker, the company added, joined the company in February 2018 as global head of commercial finance and group business control and has held the position of interim CFO since June 2018. Dunaker has over 20 years of leading financial experience including change management and building global teams. Prior to joining Gant, he worked as CFO for Scandinavian fashion retailer JC.

“I’m excited to take on this new role. Gant is a well-established global brand with tremendous heritage and great growth potential. I am looking forward to working with the team to further strengthen the company,” added Dunaker.

Picture credit:Thomas Dunaker via Gant