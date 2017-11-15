Gap appoints Chris O’Neill to its board of directors

Gap has elected Chris O’Neill to serve on the company’s board of directors, effective February 4, 2018. The company said, O’Neill is currently chief executive officer of Evernote Corporation and since joining the company in 2015, he has overseen the increase of Evernote’s base to over 220 million users globally and established strong financial and operational foundations to sustain Evernote’s future growth.

“Chris is a proven leader in the technology industry and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and creativity to our board of directors,” said Bob Fisher, Chairman of the Gap board, in a statement, adding, “His expertise will be a great asset to the company as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining Evernote, O’Neill spent 10 years in numerous leadership roles with Google, including Google [x], the company’s experimental research and development organization. The company added that O’Neill is also credited for his work as managing director of Google Canada where he doubled the Canadian business in just under three years. O’Neill has previously served on the boards of Tim Hortons and Shop.org the National Retail Federation’s digital division.

“Gap Inc. has had a profound impact on the retail industry. I’m honored to join Gap Inc.’s board of directors and help the company as it evolves and focuses on its balanced growth strategy," added O’Neill.

Picture:Gap website