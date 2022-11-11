Gap appoints new board member

Gap has appointed Richard Dickson to its board of directors.

Dickson is currently the president and chief operating officer of global toy company Mettel, and previously served as president and CEO of the branded businesses at The Jones Group, a designer, marketer, and wholesaler of lifestyle brands.

He is also the founder of high-end cosmetics e-tailer Gloss.com.

Gap’s interim CEO and executive chair Bobby Martin said in a statement: “[Dickson] many years of experience growing, acquiring and reinvigorating well-known brands will add valuable perspective to the board as we look to strengthen Gap’s purpose-led portfolio and return our brands to consistent, sustainable growth.”

Dickson commented: “I am thrilled to have a role in writing the next chapter of Gap as a member of its board of directors and to play a part in unlocking the tremendous potential in their portfolio of iconic brands.”