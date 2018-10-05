Gap elects three new member to its board of directors

Gap Inc has announced the election of three new members to serve on the company’s board of directors. The company said in a statement that the new board directors include Amy Bohutinsky, COO of Zillow Group Inc., John Fisher, Co-Founder and General Partner of Sansome Partners, and Lexi Reese, COO of Gusto, who will join on November 1, 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome three new members to our board of directors,” said Bob Fisher, Chairman of the board, Gap Inc. in a statement, adding, “Amy and Lexi have proven track records driving critical business decisions at the intersection of technology and commerce. John’s deep understanding of the company and substantial financial acumen will be immensely valuable to our board.”

Amy Bohutinsky, currently Chief Operating Officer of Zillow Group, a portfolio of online and mobile real estate brands, including Zillow, Trulia, Realestate.com, HotPads, Streeteasy and Out East, Gap said, oversees multiple aspects of the company’s multi-brand strategy, as well as its people organization, marketing, communications, consumer care and facilities. She is one of Zillow Group’s earliest employees, joining the team, pre-launch, in 2005. Prior to her current role as COO, Bohutinsky served as its chief marketing officer.

Bohutinsky currently also serves on the board of mobile hotel-booking service HotelTonight, and previously served on the board of Avvo, Inc. Prior to joining Zillow, Bohutinsky led communications for Hotwire, an Internet travel company and began her career as a broadcast journalist, working for various NBC and ABC news affiliates.

John Fisher is Co-Founder and General Partner of Sansome Partners, an investment management firm located in San Francisco. He also serves as managing partner of the Oakland A’s and San Jose Earthquakes. A son of company founders Doris and Don Fisher, Fisher worked in real estate development prior to starting his investment firm. Additionally, he served as the chairman of the KIPP Foundation Board and as senior advisor to the Fisher Fund.

Lexi Reese, the company added, is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Gusto, where she empowers the technology company's business teams, which include customer experience, insights and operations, marketing and sales. Since joining Gusto in 2015, Reese has been instrumental in helping to more than triple the company’s customer base to serve more than one percent of the nation’s businesses while strategically expanding their core payroll service to include employee benefits and human resources services.

Before joining Gusto, Reese served as vice president of programmatic sales and strategy globally at Google and led many business development, sales and marketing initiatives at American Express.

