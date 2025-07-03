Gap Inc. appoints head of communications

Gap Inc. (Gap), the US fashion company behind brands such as Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, welcomes Mame Annan-Brown as head of communications and executive vice-president. This is a newly created role, according to the company's press release. As a member of the executive team, Annan-Brown will oversee communications, the Gap Foundation and global employee engagement and volunteering programmes. Her role also includes leading the company's social engagement.

Annan-Brown has 25 years of experience in the apparel industry. Most recently, she served as executive chairman of global communications and public affairs at Kontoor Brands and as president of the Kontoor Brands Foundation. Prior to this, she was head of external relations at the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group). She also held senior roles at the investment bank JP Morgan. Annan-Brown has an international educational background. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from McGill University and a master's degree in international development studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Since June 30, Annan-Brown has reported to Richard Dickson, chairman and chief executive officer of Gap. Dickson highlighted on LinkedIn: “Annan-Brown joins at a crucial moment, as we continue to work on shaping and strengthening our story at Gap — a story based on both purpose and action. Her leadership will be essential to amplifying the voices of our people, driving global volunteerism and leading initiatives that make a real impact.”