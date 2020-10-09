Gap Inc. appoints Nancy Green as CEO of Old Navy

Nancy Green has officially been named as the chief executive officer of Old Navy, the largest brand within the Gap Inc. portfolio. She has been serving as the brand's interim head since March and was previously president and chief creative officer.

Green will report to Gap's chief executive, Sonia Syngal, and serve on the company's senior leadership team.

“Nancy is a visionary leader who brings deep customer empathy to her role every day," Syngal said in a press release. "She has led the brand through one of the most challenging periods in its 26-year history, and the team has delivered strong results through compelling creative and product execution."

Green has only been at Old Navy for a little over a year, joining in August 2019. However, she has already made a noticeable impact. Under her leadership, Old Navy's billion-dollar activewear and fleece business has grown and new omnichannel customer experiences have launched.

“Old Navy has always stood for the democracy of style, and we have the unique ability and scale to bring that mission to life in how we deliver new product, experiences and style to customers of all sizes, shapes and backgrounds. I am so proud to have the opportunity to lead this team into the future," Green commented.