Gap Inc. names new chief growth officer & Banana Republic CEO

Gap Inc. is making changes to its leadership teams. The company has just announced two new appointments: Asheesh Saksena to the role of chief growth officer for the Gap Inc. senior leadership team and Sandra Stangl as president and chief executive officer of Banana Republic.

Saksena will join Gap Inc. in January 2021. His role has been newly created, and in the position Saksena will focus on executing the company’s strategic agenda, and leading growth initiatives. He most recently served as president of Best Buy Health, leading formation and operation of strategic diversification into digital health.

The new chief for Banana Republic, Stangl joins the company from Williams Sonoma, where she held numerous leadership positions inducing president of Pottery Barn Brands, as well as president, chief merchandising officer and new business development officer for Restoration Hardware. She will take the helm at Banana Republic next month.

“Gap Inc. has significant opportunity to grow our purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands through the power of our platform, sophisticated end-to-end capabilities and by harnessing the advantages that come with operating a portfolio that targets 80 percent of the addressable apparel market,” Sonia Syngal, Gap Inc.'s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “With the addition of Asheesh and Sandra, two strong industry veterans and proven creators, I have even greater confidence in our ability to deliver against our Power Plan 2023 as we steer the company into the future."