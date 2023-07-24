Gap names Chris Blakeslee as President and CEO of Athleta

Gap Inc. has appointed Chris Blakeslee as the new President and CEO of Athleta, the women's active and lifestyle brand with a nearly 1.5 billion dollar portfolio.

In a statement Gap saidBlakeslee's extensive expertise in apparel retail and wholesale will drive strategic growth, building on Athleta's product innovation and mission to empower women and girls through the 'Power of She.'

Bob Martin, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Gap Inc., praised Blakeslee's leadership skills and track record in the active apparel and wellness sector, making him well-suited to lead Athleta towards sustainable growth by delivering high-quality performance products and an exceptional omni-channel shopping experience.

Blakeslee said he looks forward to leading Athleta: "I'm thrilled to join the Gap Inc. team and to lead Athleta – a brand I've long admired. I see incredible runway for the brand to capitalize on its unique, purpose-led positioning and performance product innovation, leveraging its assets across marketing, stores, product and community to deliver consistent growth."

Blakeslee joins an already strong and dedicated leadership team at Athleta, including Chief Creative Officer Julia Leach.

Previously, Blakeslee held senior positions at Broder Brothers (now Alphabroder) and began his career in industrial manufacturing and distribution. He holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.