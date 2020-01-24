Gap's CMO exits

Alegra O'Hare, the chief marketing officer of Gap, has left the company after less than a year. Gap Inc. plans on revamping the role and installing someone new eventually. O'Hare had originally joined Gap in February 2019 coming from Adidas.

Unfortunately for the executive, she joined Gap Inc. at one of the most turbulent times in the company's history. They had let go of longtime CEO Art Peck in November and had cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy business, and then came time for Gap to take a hard look at its senior leadership.

O'Hare reported to Gap brand chief Neil Fiske, who recently left the company after the plans for Old Navy spinoff were shelved. She leaves the company as Gap's future is unclear with no concrete turnaround plan and sales declining, with the company reporting a 7 percent decline in sales for the third quarter. The brand doesn't look poised to be returning to their glory days anytime soon.