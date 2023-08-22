Gap’s global creative director reportedly steps down

The current global creative director of Gap, Len Peltier, is believed to have stepped down from the position in July.

The news had been confirmed in a statement by a spokesperson for Gap, who told Drapers that Peltier had “exited the business this summer”. His replacement has not yet been named.

Peltier first joined Gap Inc in 2017, initially taking on the position of VP, creative director for the group’s brand Banana Republic, before moving on to his most recent role in February 2020.

Prior to Gap, Peltier served as the global creative director for Levi’s for over seven years, a role that was followed by him co-founding environmentalist brand The Lost Explorer with David De Rothschild.

His departure from the American retailer comes as Gap continues to experience a significant shift in its leadership team across the board.

In July, it announced Richard Dickson was to become president and CEO of the company, while at Gap’s activewear brand Athleta, Chris Blakeslee was also appointed to the role of president and CEO.

In April, it was further reported that Gap was to axe around 1,800 jobs in a bid to simplify and optimise its operating model and structure.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing at the time, the company said that it expected to incur up to 120 million dollars in light of the move.