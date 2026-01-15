Gap to venture further into entertainment with new dedicated exec

Gap is set to expand its presence in the entertainment industry. The US apparel giant has appointed Pam Kaufman to the newly created role of executive vice president, chief entertainment officer.

In the position, Kaufman, who will report to Gap president and CEO, Richard Dickson, has been tasked with leading the development of the company’s ‘Fashiontainment’ platform, in partnership with brands.

To run the division, Gap is due to establish a LA-based office in spring, with the mission of embedding itself more deeply into entertainment. The site will serve as a hub to strengthen ties between brands and pop culture.

The shift comes as Gap looks to build on past “culture-shaping partnerships”, like its viral social media campaign with Katseye, ‘Better in Denim’. Gap said it is looking to build and scale its entertainment, content, and licensing platform across various media formats.

In a statement, Dickson said customers were increasingly buying into brands that told compelling stories, showing that entertainment has now become integral to driving relevance and revenue.

He added: “One we can lean on to create fandoms, inspire movements, and fuel sustained growth. Through Fashiontainment, we are unlocking that potential to take our brands to the next level, and Pam’s discipline, deep expertise, and proven track record in entertainment and licensing make her the perfect fit to help us bring it to life.”

Kaufman, who will take up her new position February 2, joins Gap from Paramount, where she most recently served as president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences. H

In her own comment, she said: “What excites me most is the opportunity to build on that foundation, thoughtfully expanding how these brands connect with people through partnerships and experiences over time. I’m inspired to join a company that believes in people and creativity, and to help shape the next chapter of these extraordinary brands.”