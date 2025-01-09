Genesco names Kyle Polischuk as chief human resources officer

Footwear retailer Genesco has appointed Kyle Polischuk as chief human resources officer.

“Kyle’s strategic leadership and exceptional track record building dynamic organizations, developing talent, and promoting strong cultures will make a tremendous impact on Genesco. Her rich knowledge of retail and digital commerce, along with her ability to cultivate innovative and results driven teams will support our growth strategies and help drive shareholder value,” said Mimi Vaughn, Genesco’s board chair, president and chief executive officer in a statement.

In this newly created role, the company said Polischuk will leverage her 20 years of strategic human resources experience overseeing Genesco’s HR initiatives, including talent management and recruitment, leadership development, performance management, employee engagement and total rewards. Polischuk will report to Vaughn and serve on Genesco’s executive management committee.

“I look forward to working with the exceptional team to continue building our talent and position the company for continued growth,” added Polischuk.

Polischuk joins Genesco from Rue Gilt Group, an off-price ecommerce portfolio company, where she was responsible for the people and talent strategy and its connection to business goals. Prior to Rue Gilt, she held various leadership roles, including as chief human resources officer with J. Jill.

She previously worked at Talbots in successive roles including vice president, human resources.