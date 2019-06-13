Genesco names new chief financial officer

US footwear and accessories retailer Genesco has named Mel Tucker as the company’s new chief financial officer, effective June 24.

Tucker joins Genesco with over 25 years of financial leadership with both publicly-held and privately-owned retail company experience. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer of New York-based Century 21 Department Stores where he led finance, procurement, IT, treasury and the private label credit business. Tucker will be succeeding Mimi E. Vaughn, who recently was promoted to chief operating officer.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, Genesco CEO Robert J. Dennis said: “Mel's analytic rigour, considerable financial management experience gained across a number of preeminent retail companies, insight on the retail industry, track record of growth and strong leadership of people will add great value as we look to build upon Genesco's recent success and drive future growth as a footwear-focused company."

Nashville-based Genesco Inc. sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,500 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy.